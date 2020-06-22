All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

1922 Wharton Street

1922 Wharton Street · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1922 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

***Please Read The Entire Ad***

Available: 6/19/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8

Schedule a tour:

Description:
This Southiside Flats beauty is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in a prime location. Walk 1 block to the grocery store, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, etc. Enjoy cooking in the spacious updated kitchen equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, a stainless steel stove, and a stainless steel dishwasher. The master suite contains a separate bathtub, shower, walk-in closet, and a balcony. It has a dry, and unfinished basement with a washer, dryer, and plenty of space for storage.

Parking: Street Parking Only.

Laundry: Washer and Dryer are provided and are located in the basement.

Located near: Mt. Washington, Downtown, Station Square, Soutshide Works, Oakland, Chatham University, CMU, Pitt, UPMC Shadyside, North Shore, Uptown, Hill District.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Ask us about our pet policy.

Pay Your Rent Online.
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Apply for this property:

Schedule a tour:

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com
For a list of our available units and an application for rentals see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Wharton Street have any available units?
1922 Wharton Street has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Wharton Street have?
Some of 1922 Wharton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Wharton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Wharton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Wharton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 Wharton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1922 Wharton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Wharton Street does offer parking.
Does 1922 Wharton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 Wharton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Wharton Street have a pool?
No, 1922 Wharton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Wharton Street have accessible units?
No, 1922 Wharton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Wharton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Wharton Street has units with dishwashers.
