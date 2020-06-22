1922 Wharton Street

Amenities
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***
Available: 6/19/20
This unit is not eligible for section 8
Description:
This Southiside Flats beauty is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in a prime location. Walk 1 block to the grocery store, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, etc. Enjoy cooking in the spacious updated kitchen equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, a stainless steel stove, and a stainless steel dishwasher. The master suite contains a separate bathtub, shower, walk-in closet, and a balcony. It has a dry, and unfinished basement with a washer, dryer, and plenty of space for storage.
Parking: Street Parking Only.
Laundry: Washer and Dryer are provided and are located in the basement.
Located near: Mt. Washington, Downtown, Station Square, Soutshide Works, Oakland, Chatham University, CMU, Pitt, UPMC Shadyside, North Shore, Uptown, Hill District.
NO SMOKING
Pets: Pets may be considered. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Ask us about our pet policy.
Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.
Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.
