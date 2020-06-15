All apartments in Pittsburgh
1828 St. Patrick Street

1828 Saint Patrick Street · (610) 585-8357
Location

1828 Saint Patrick Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1828 St. Patrick Street · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1828 St. Patrick Street Available 08/01/20 Large Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath House With Additional Office Room - Central Air - Very nice and spacious two bedroom house located on the South Side Slopes. Central Air. Both bedrooms are very large and there is also an extra room that would be a perfect office. Rear deck is very peaceful even though the house is located very close to South Side Flats. Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer all included. Nicely updated kitchen.

Call or text Mark 6105858357
Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
rivaridge.biz

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4406906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 St. Patrick Street have any available units?
1828 St. Patrick Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 St. Patrick Street have?
Some of 1828 St. Patrick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 St. Patrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
1828 St. Patrick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 St. Patrick Street pet-friendly?
No, 1828 St. Patrick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1828 St. Patrick Street offer parking?
No, 1828 St. Patrick Street does not offer parking.
Does 1828 St. Patrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 St. Patrick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 St. Patrick Street have a pool?
No, 1828 St. Patrick Street does not have a pool.
Does 1828 St. Patrick Street have accessible units?
No, 1828 St. Patrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 St. Patrick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 St. Patrick Street has units with dishwashers.
