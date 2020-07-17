All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

169 London Towne Drive

169 Londontowne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

169 Londontowne Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Brookline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
169 London Towne Drive Available 08/01/20 Brookline - Large and Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Finished Basement and Garage - CITY LIVING WITH SUBURBAN FEEL! This updated, modern townhouse is a hidden gem only 5 minutes to the city! Fresh updates in process include painting, carpet, new master bath, and more. Perfect for city employee or professional working downtown. Very safe neighborhood. Walking distance to the T and Bus line. Close to the South Side & Mount Lebanon. Open floor plan with beautiful Pergo Hard Surface Flooring. New kitchen appliances & updated, modern powder room. Large master bedroom with full bath & large closets. Finished Large Game Room. Private Patio w/ Green space. Rent does not include utilities. Landlord pays Garbage & HOA. Washer and Dryer are provided as a convenience and not included in lease.

Pets permitted with $300 pet deposit, PetScreening application ($20), plus $50/month dog, $30/month cat.

(RLNE5881554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 London Towne Drive have any available units?
169 London Towne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 London Towne Drive have?
Some of 169 London Towne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 London Towne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
169 London Towne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 London Towne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 London Towne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 169 London Towne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 169 London Towne Drive offers parking.
Does 169 London Towne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 London Towne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 London Towne Drive have a pool?
No, 169 London Towne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 169 London Towne Drive have accessible units?
No, 169 London Towne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 169 London Towne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 London Towne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
