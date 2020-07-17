Amenities

169 London Towne Drive Available 08/01/20 Brookline - Large and Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Finished Basement and Garage - CITY LIVING WITH SUBURBAN FEEL! This updated, modern townhouse is a hidden gem only 5 minutes to the city! Fresh updates in process include painting, carpet, new master bath, and more. Perfect for city employee or professional working downtown. Very safe neighborhood. Walking distance to the T and Bus line. Close to the South Side & Mount Lebanon. Open floor plan with beautiful Pergo Hard Surface Flooring. New kitchen appliances & updated, modern powder room. Large master bedroom with full bath & large closets. Finished Large Game Room. Private Patio w/ Green space. Rent does not include utilities. Landlord pays Garbage & HOA. Washer and Dryer are provided as a convenience and not included in lease.



Pets permitted with $300 pet deposit, PetScreening application ($20), plus $50/month dog, $30/month cat.



(RLNE5881554)