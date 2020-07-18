All apartments in Pittsburgh
140 S. 23rd Street

140 South 23rd Street
Location

140 South 23rd Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
140 S. 23rd Street Available 08/06/20 Beautifully Updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Home on South Side Flats - This is a beautiful home located in the heart of the South Side Flats - two bedroom and 1.5 baths. Fresh renovations with central air, all new paint, private rear deck, and lost of exposed bricks in the bedroom and living room. Powder room on the first floor with large open eat-in kitchen. Off of the kitchen is the private deck. Washer/dryer included. Stainless steel appliances.

$1400/mo plus utilities

No smoking
No pets

Email or text Corey to schedule a visit -
Corey@rivaridge.biz
330-540-8143
Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
rivaridge.biz

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3286684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 S. 23rd Street have any available units?
140 S. 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 S. 23rd Street have?
Some of 140 S. 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 S. 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 S. 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 S. 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 S. 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 140 S. 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 140 S. 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 S. 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 S. 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 S. 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 140 S. 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 S. 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 140 S. 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 S. 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 S. 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
