140 S. 23rd Street Available 08/06/20 Beautifully Updated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Home on South Side Flats - This is a beautiful home located in the heart of the South Side Flats - two bedroom and 1.5 baths. Fresh renovations with central air, all new paint, private rear deck, and lost of exposed bricks in the bedroom and living room. Powder room on the first floor with large open eat-in kitchen. Off of the kitchen is the private deck. Washer/dryer included. Stainless steel appliances.



$1400/mo plus utilities



No smoking

No pets



Email or text Corey to schedule a visit -

Corey@rivaridge.biz

330-540-8143

Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.

rivaridge.biz



