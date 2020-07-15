127 S. 16th Street Floor 1

Amenities

Awesome 2BR/2 Bath apartment in South Side Flats!

Fantastic South Side location, just off of East Carson Street! Enjoy the convenience of local restaurants and shopping.



HIGHLIGHTS

- Easy commute to Downtown Pittsburgh and Universities

- One EN-SUITE bathroom

- HARDWOOD FLOORS

- CENTRAL AIR

- WASHER/DRYER

- Exposed brick

- The kitchen offers a HUGE PANTRY and updated appliances

- EXTRA STORAGE in the basement!

- Parking is on street by permit



ADDITIONAL DETAILS

- Renters Insurance is required prior to move in

- All adults must complete an application for credit, criminal, and eviction history



