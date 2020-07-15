127 S. 16th Street Floor 1

Amenities
Awesome 2BR/2 Bath apartment in South Side Flats!
Fantastic South Side location, just off of East Carson Street! Enjoy the convenience of local restaurants and shopping.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Easy commute to Downtown Pittsburgh and Universities
- One EN-SUITE bathroom
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- CENTRAL AIR
- WASHER/DRYER
- Exposed brick
- The kitchen offers a HUGE PANTRY and updated appliances
- EXTRA STORAGE in the basement!
- Parking is on street by permit
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Renters Insurance is required prior to move in
- All adults must complete an application for credit, criminal, and eviction history
(RLNE5858607)