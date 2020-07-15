All apartments in Pittsburgh
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
127 S. 16th Street Floor 1
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

127 S. 16th Street Floor 1

127 South 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

127 South 16th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Awesome 2BR/2 Bath apartment in South Side Flats!
Fantastic South Side location, just off of East Carson Street! Enjoy the convenience of local restaurants and shopping.

HIGHLIGHTS
- Easy commute to Downtown Pittsburgh and Universities
- One EN-SUITE bathroom
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- CENTRAL AIR
- WASHER/DRYER
- Exposed brick
- The kitchen offers a HUGE PANTRY and updated appliances
- EXTRA STORAGE in the basement!
- Parking is on street by permit

ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Renters Insurance is required prior to move in
- All adults must complete an application for credit, criminal, and eviction history

(RLNE5858607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 have any available units?
127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 have?
Some of 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 currently offering any rent specials?
127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 is pet friendly.
Does 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 offer parking?
Yes, 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 offers parking.
Does 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 have a pool?
No, 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 does not have a pool.
Does 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 have accessible units?
No, 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 S. 16th Street Floor 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
