1213 Ocala St

Amenities
Fun 3 bedroom in Fantastic North Side - Check out this completely renovated 3 Bedroom Beauty!
Two decks, one offering stunning views overlooking the city.
Directly across from the Allegheny General Hospital parking garage but with this prime location you may not even need a car.
Inquire immediately. This gem will not be on the market long!
Minutes from the Northshore, Downtown, Strip District, Lawrencville, Southside, Oakland, North Hills, and Station Square.
Virtual Tours available call or text 412-385-3273
Not exactly what you're looking for?
Check out http://www.amomgmt.com/rental_listings for additional options
(RLNE2114070)