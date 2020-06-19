All apartments in Pittsburgh
1213 Ocala St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1213 Ocala St

1213 Ocala Street · (412) 385-3273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1213 Ocala Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Central Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 Ocala St · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cc payments
garage
Fun 3 bedroom in Fantastic North Side - Check out this completely renovated 3 Bedroom Beauty!

Two decks, one offering stunning views overlooking the city.

Directly across from the Allegheny General Hospital parking garage but with this prime location you may not even need a car.

Inquire immediately. This gem will not be on the market long!

Minutes from the Northshore, Downtown, Strip District, Lawrencville, Southside, Oakland, North Hills, and Station Square.

Virtual Tours available call or text 412-385-3273

Not exactly what you're looking for?

Check out http://www.amomgmt.com/rental_listings for additional options

(RLNE2114070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Ocala St have any available units?
1213 Ocala St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Ocala St have?
Some of 1213 Ocala St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Ocala St currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Ocala St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Ocala St pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Ocala St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1213 Ocala St offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Ocala St does offer parking.
Does 1213 Ocala St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Ocala St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Ocala St have a pool?
No, 1213 Ocala St does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Ocala St have accessible units?
No, 1213 Ocala St does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Ocala St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Ocala St has units with dishwashers.
