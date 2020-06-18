All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1207 Allegheny Ave #2

1207 Allegheny Avenue · (833) 207-4309
Location

1207 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Manchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Beautiful 2 BR/ 2 Bath Apartment in the North Side!

Fantastic Location! 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh! Super walkable to Pittsburgh's oldest park, coffee shops, and local restaurants. The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to PNC Park, Heinz Field, Rivers Casino, Stage AE, and other venues (.25 to .75 miles). In fact, you can see Heinz from the window!

$1800/month for a 3 month lease. $1700/month for a 6 month lease. $1650/month for a 1 year lease.

Property Highlights:

- Newly Renovated!
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Off-street parking
- Spacious living room and kitchen with hardwood floors
- Washer and dryer in-unit
- Closet space in each bedroom
- Large bedrooms with carpet
- Great natural lighting!

Available Now!
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 have any available units?
1207 Allegheny Ave #2 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 have?
Some of 1207 Allegheny Ave #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Allegheny Ave #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 does offer parking.
Does 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Allegheny Ave #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
