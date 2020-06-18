1207 Allegheny Ave #2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Beautiful 2 BR/ 2 Bath Apartment in the North Side!



Fantastic Location! 5 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh! Super walkable to Pittsburgh's oldest park, coffee shops, and local restaurants. The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to PNC Park, Heinz Field, Rivers Casino, Stage AE, and other venues (.25 to .75 miles). In fact, you can see Heinz from the window!



$1800/month for a 3 month lease. $1700/month for a 6 month lease. $1650/month for a 1 year lease.



Property Highlights:



- Newly Renovated!

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Off-street parking

- Spacious living room and kitchen with hardwood floors

- Washer and dryer in-unit

- Closet space in each bedroom

- Large bedrooms with carpet

- Great natural lighting!



Available Now!

No Pets Allowed



