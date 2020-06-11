All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 12 S. 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
12 S. 14th Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:07 AM

12 S. 14th Street

12 South 14th Street · (860) 287-5263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Southside Flats
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 South 14th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
12 S. 14th Street Available 05/16/20 5 bedroom house - Rooftop deck - This large house in the South Side Flats is located a block from E. Carson street and all of its bars, restaurants, and shops. This large five bedroom home has central air and appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, and microwave. There is a rooftop deck with stunning views of downtown through the spacious laundry room, which features a large washer and dryer. Five large bedrooms spread throughout three floors are private and quiet. The bedrooms are all spacious. Two and a half bathrooms. All of the bedrooms come with large wardrobes.

Available May 16th, 2020

Text/Email Matt Fitzgerald
860-287-5263
matt@rivaridge.biz

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4710006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 S. 14th Street have any available units?
12 S. 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 S. 14th Street have?
Some of 12 S. 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 S. 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 S. 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 S. 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 S. 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 12 S. 14th Street offer parking?
No, 12 S. 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 S. 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 S. 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 S. 14th Street have a pool?
No, 12 S. 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 S. 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 12 S. 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 S. 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 S. 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12 S. 14th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity