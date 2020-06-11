Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

12 S. 14th Street Available 05/16/20 5 bedroom house - Rooftop deck - This large house in the South Side Flats is located a block from E. Carson street and all of its bars, restaurants, and shops. This large five bedroom home has central air and appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, and microwave. There is a rooftop deck with stunning views of downtown through the spacious laundry room, which features a large washer and dryer. Five large bedrooms spread throughout three floors are private and quiet. The bedrooms are all spacious. Two and a half bathrooms. All of the bedrooms come with large wardrobes.



Available May 16th, 2020



Text/Email Matt Fitzgerald

860-287-5263

matt@rivaridge.biz



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4710006)