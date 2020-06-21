All apartments in Pittsburgh
1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial

1150 Brownsville Road · (412) 520-7684
Location

1150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Carrick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
********In effort to protect all parties involved. All showing attendees for this property MUST bring their own N95 Mask and sanitary gloves in order to tour our properties at this time. If you do not have these when you show up for the tour, you will not be granted access to the property.********

***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!***

Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/iv1Aji

This commercial space on a high traffic street contains 840 sq ft of a storefront. The high ceilings and large windows make for a lot of natural light to the enjoyment of employees and customers alike. There is a waiting area, office, restroom, and water fountain.

It is visible to traffic and is located in Mt. Oliver at the busy intersection of Nobles Ln. and Brownsville Rd. Right across the street from rite aid, and one block from KFC and a Shop and Save. Just a 1-minute drive from 51, and 10 minutes from downtown. Direct access to public transportation with the bus stop right outside the front door.

Terms: 2-year minimum. Buildouts are negotiable.
Utilities: Tenant/Business Owner is responsible for gas, electricity, water, and sewage.

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per applicant. We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, and references.

Contact Leasing:
Ronnie Barren W.
Keller Williams Realty- Pgh - East
The Full House LLC
www.thefullhousellc.com
412-593-6796

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial have any available units?
1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial offer parking?
No, 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial have a pool?
No, 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial have accessible units?
No, 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial does not have units with air conditioning.
