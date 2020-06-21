1150 Brownsville Road - Commercial

Amenities

********In effort to protect all parties involved. All showing attendees for this property MUST bring their own N95 Mask and sanitary gloves in order to tour our properties at this time. If you do not have these when you show up for the tour, you will not be granted access to the property.********



***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!***



Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/iv1Aji



This commercial space on a high traffic street contains 840 sq ft of a storefront. The high ceilings and large windows make for a lot of natural light to the enjoyment of employees and customers alike. There is a waiting area, office, restroom, and water fountain.



It is visible to traffic and is located in Mt. Oliver at the busy intersection of Nobles Ln. and Brownsville Rd. Right across the street from rite aid, and one block from KFC and a Shop and Save. Just a 1-minute drive from 51, and 10 minutes from downtown. Direct access to public transportation with the bus stop right outside the front door.



Terms: 2-year minimum. Buildouts are negotiable.

Utilities: Tenant/Business Owner is responsible for gas, electricity, water, and sewage.



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per applicant. We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, and references.



