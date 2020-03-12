102 East End Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - Check out our 3D virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BV96Lvgopvf



This open 2 bedroom/1 Bath apartment is just waiting to be your next home. Located on a quiet block in Point Breeze, this spacious apartment features hardwood floors, a wide-open kitchen, and plenty of natural sunlight. Walk through the front door of this second-floor apartment and you are greeted with amazing original hardwood that flows from the living room throughout the entire kitchen. Be able to entertain all your friends and family with an open kitchen accented by exposed brick. Living in Point Breeze means that you will be in walking distance to Frick Park, all the restaurants, bars, and cafés located on Braddock, and a bus route that runs right along Penn Ave.



Come and see today. Looks even better in person.



Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant: Gas and electric

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry, no pets allowed

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



No Pets Allowed



