Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

102 East End Ave

102 East End Avenue · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 East End Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Greater Park Place

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 East End Ave - #2 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - Check out our 3D virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BV96Lvgopvf

This open 2 bedroom/1 Bath apartment is just waiting to be your next home. Located on a quiet block in Point Breeze, this spacious apartment features hardwood floors, a wide-open kitchen, and plenty of natural sunlight. Walk through the front door of this second-floor apartment and you are greeted with amazing original hardwood that flows from the living room throughout the entire kitchen. Be able to entertain all your friends and family with an open kitchen accented by exposed brick. Living in Point Breeze means that you will be in walking distance to Frick Park, all the restaurants, bars, and cafés located on Braddock, and a bus route that runs right along Penn Ave.

Come and see today. Looks even better in person.

Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant: Gas and electric
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry, no pets allowed
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 East End Ave have any available units?
102 East End Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 East End Ave have?
Some of 102 East End Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, concierge, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 East End Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102 East End Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 East End Ave pet-friendly?
No, 102 East End Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 102 East End Ave offer parking?
No, 102 East End Ave does not offer parking.
Does 102 East End Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 East End Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 East End Ave have a pool?
No, 102 East End Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102 East End Ave have accessible units?
No, 102 East End Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102 East End Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 East End Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
