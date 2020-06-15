All apartments in Pittsburgh
1018 E Warrington

1018 East Warrington Avenue · (412) 212-7101
Location

1018 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1018 E Warrington Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Huge 4 Bedroom Home w/ City Views! - This recently updated beauty has everything you need, with beautiful stainless steel appliances, including a microwave, dishwasher & free laundry in-unit! With touches of character such as exposed brick and butcher block counter tops throughout. Not to mention, access to a private back patio, comfortable front porch with city views and convenient street parking.

Call or text (412) 212-7101 to set up a viewing!

*Tenants responsible for all utilities*

PETS acceptable with one months rent refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ southpghrentals.com

EHO

(RLNE3865150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 E Warrington have any available units?
1018 E Warrington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 E Warrington have?
Some of 1018 E Warrington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 E Warrington currently offering any rent specials?
1018 E Warrington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 E Warrington pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 E Warrington is pet friendly.
Does 1018 E Warrington offer parking?
No, 1018 E Warrington does not offer parking.
Does 1018 E Warrington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 E Warrington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 E Warrington have a pool?
No, 1018 E Warrington does not have a pool.
Does 1018 E Warrington have accessible units?
No, 1018 E Warrington does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 E Warrington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 E Warrington has units with dishwashers.
