1018 E Warrington Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Huge 4 Bedroom Home w/ City Views! - This recently updated beauty has everything you need, with beautiful stainless steel appliances, including a microwave, dishwasher & free laundry in-unit! With touches of character such as exposed brick and butcher block counter tops throughout. Not to mention, access to a private back patio, comfortable front porch with city views and convenient street parking.



Call or text (412) 212-7101 to set up a viewing!



*Tenants responsible for all utilities*



PETS acceptable with one months rent refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ southpghrentals.com



