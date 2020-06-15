Amenities
1018 E Warrington Available 08/01/21 Available August 2021 - Huge 4 Bedroom Home w/ City Views! - This recently updated beauty has everything you need, with beautiful stainless steel appliances, including a microwave, dishwasher & free laundry in-unit! With touches of character such as exposed brick and butcher block counter tops throughout. Not to mention, access to a private back patio, comfortable front porch with city views and convenient street parking.
*Tenants responsible for all utilities*
PETS acceptable with one months rent refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee
QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
