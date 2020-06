Amenities

air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATION ~ LOCATION ~ LOCATION ~ less than a half of a block from Carson Street. Located behind Primanti Brother's!! Second level, two bedroom, one bath apartment. Private entry. VERY CLEAN!! Tenant pays gas and electric. NEW window AC units!! There are two levels of living in this unit. WALK to EVERYTHING in the South Side. Bus stop is a block away!!