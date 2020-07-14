All apartments in Phoenixville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

The Point at Phoenixville

45 N Main St · (484) 200-7160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive $1,000 move-in concession when you move in by July 31st! Apply the same day you tour and receive an additional $250 move-in concession!
Location

45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4111 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 6208 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 3112 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 1302 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 5105 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Phoenixville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
yoga
cats allowed
garage
business center
hot tub
Modern Design with Ironclad Roots Warm light, rich natural wood, and industrial wrought iron define the Point at Phoenixville. Your new residence balances local legacy with a modern design and all of the comforts of a luxurious home sweet home. High ceilings, towering windows, and spacious floor plans allow you the freedom to fully customize your home base-with all of the works right outside your door. Located atop the landmark Riverworks site-built on iron and steel-the Point at Phoenixville exudes industrial grandeur, enriching the community. While it retains its strong history, the town of Phoenixville melds modern exploration and eclectic culture, bustling with opportunity. Forge your path. Build your nest in a luxury complex that offers a bit of everything. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $350, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Point at Phoenixville have any available units?
The Point at Phoenixville has 33 units available starting at $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Phoenixville have?
Some of The Point at Phoenixville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Phoenixville currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Phoenixville is offering the following rent specials: Receive $1,000 move-in concession when you move in by July 31st! Apply the same day you tour and receive an additional $250 move-in concession!
Is The Point at Phoenixville pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Phoenixville is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Phoenixville offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Phoenixville offers parking.
Does The Point at Phoenixville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Phoenixville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Phoenixville have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Phoenixville has a pool.
Does The Point at Phoenixville have accessible units?
No, The Point at Phoenixville does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Phoenixville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Phoenixville has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Phoenixville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Phoenixville has units with air conditioning.

