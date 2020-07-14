Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room yoga cats allowed garage business center hot tub

Modern Design with Ironclad Roots Warm light, rich natural wood, and industrial wrought iron define the Point at Phoenixville. Your new residence balances local legacy with a modern design and all of the comforts of a luxurious home sweet home. High ceilings, towering windows, and spacious floor plans allow you the freedom to fully customize your home base-with all of the works right outside your door. Located atop the landmark Riverworks site-built on iron and steel-the Point at Phoenixville exudes industrial grandeur, enriching the community. While it retains its strong history, the town of Phoenixville melds modern exploration and eclectic culture, bustling with opportunity. Forge your path. Build your nest in a luxury complex that offers a bit of everything. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.