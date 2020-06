Amenities

Seeking Restaurant for an incredible location in the heart of the busy Downtown Entertainment District of Phoenixville, Chester County. Site of the former Franco's Ristorante, and directly across from the historic Colonial Theater, this space is perfect for a new user. Lease includes Liquor License. Building to be totally renovated.VIDEO LINKhttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1bZwKil-3x8z99ifsxIjQp7QxTilbNyYD/view?usp=sharing