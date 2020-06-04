All apartments in Perkasie
Heritage Orchard Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Heritage Orchard Hill

1 Applewood Dr · (216) 208-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
First month free on any Luxury Two Bedroom Townhome on a one year lease to qualified applicants. Call for details.
Location

1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA 18944

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0210 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1559 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0812 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1862 sqft

Unit 1802 · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1576 sqft

Unit 0516 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2006 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2002 sqft

Unit 2204 · Avail. Nov 7

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2002 sqft

Unit 2106 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2002 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Orchard Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
game room
playground
tennis court
Heritage Orchard Hill townhome apartments for rent in Perkasie, PA offers the ultimate in luxury rental living in Hilltown Township, PA. Our pet friendly Perkasie rental apartments feature huge floor plans, finished basements, private garages, state-of-the-art fitness center and a breathtaking 3,300 square foot pool.\n\nResidents of our Perkasie apartments for rent enjoy access to a multitude of community amenities. Take advantage of our magnificent clubhouse, whether it be to host a private party or simply unwind at the end of a long day. Enjoy a game of tennis, walk your pet in the pet park or take in the beauty of Bucks County by enjoying a walk on our scenic walking and jogging trails. Feel the need to work out? Not a problem! Head over to the community fitness center.\n\nWhats best, all of these luxury amenities are included in one monthly rental rate!\n\nLooking for pet friendly luxury Perkasie apartments for rent? Trade up to one of our spacious, pet friendly Perkasie, PA townhome rentals at Heritage Orchard Hill!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250 Reservation fee applied to security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Certain breed and weight restrictions apply. Call for additional details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Orchard Hill have any available units?
Heritage Orchard Hill has 17 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Orchard Hill have?
Some of Heritage Orchard Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Orchard Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Orchard Hill is offering the following rent specials: First month free on any Luxury Two Bedroom Townhome on a one year lease to qualified applicants. Call for details.
Is Heritage Orchard Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Orchard Hill is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Orchard Hill offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Orchard Hill offers parking.
Does Heritage Orchard Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Orchard Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Orchard Hill have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Orchard Hill has a pool.
Does Heritage Orchard Hill have accessible units?
No, Heritage Orchard Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Orchard Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Orchard Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Orchard Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Orchard Hill has units with air conditioning.
