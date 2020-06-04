Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse dog park e-payments game room playground tennis court

Heritage Orchard Hill townhome apartments for rent in Perkasie, PA offers the ultimate in luxury rental living in Hilltown Township, PA. Our pet friendly Perkasie rental apartments feature huge floor plans, finished basements, private garages, state-of-the-art fitness center and a breathtaking 3,300 square foot pool.



Residents of our Perkasie apartments for rent enjoy access to a multitude of community amenities. Take advantage of our magnificent clubhouse, whether it be to host a private party or simply unwind at the end of a long day. Enjoy a game of tennis, walk your pet in the pet park or take in the beauty of Bucks County by enjoying a walk on our scenic walking and jogging trails. Feel the need to work out? Not a problem! Head over to the community fitness center.



Whats best, all of these luxury amenities are included in one monthly rental rate!



Looking for pet friendly luxury Perkasie apartments for rent? Trade up to one of our spacious, pet friendly Perkasie, PA townhome rentals at Heritage Orchard Hill!