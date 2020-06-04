All apartments in Perkasie
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

125 Arbor Blvd

125 Arbor Boulevard · (267) 214-4297
Location

125 Arbor Boulevard, Perkasie, PA 18944

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA located in Perkasie Woods

The allure of Perkasie Borough living unites with today's modern lifestyle in Perkasie Woods!
The airy ambiance created by the open floor plan and nine foot ceilings forms the perfect space for daily living and
entertaining!

The kitchen is an absolute stunner! The beautiful white wood cabinets, subway tile custom back splash, and a quartz counter top make this kitchen everyone's dream! The center island is perfect for additional counter top seating! This kitchen is equipped with high end energy efficient appliances such as a built-In range, oven, dishwasher, disposal, and a built-In microwave. The dark hardwood flooring makes for a perfect contrast with the white cabinets! Off the kitchen is a beautiful large vinyl wood deck perfect for outdoor entertaining!

The Master Suite includes its own full bathroom with double sinks, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet! There is also an additional full bathroom, two bedrooms with great size closets, and a laundry room to complete the second floor. The bathroom on the second level is complete with custom tiling and a gorgeous soaking tub/shower. All of the bedrooms are finished with a beige wall to wall carpet.

This home contains a one car garage which is a huge plus!

Just outside the community is access to Perkasies extensive walking/biking paths and parks. Free Will, The Perk, Dairy Queen, Menlo Pool and the Landis Shopping Center are all within walking distance. Community Events include Fourth of July Fireworks, Community Day, Fall Festival, Car Show and the Oldest Community Tree Lightning in the US! Elevate your lifestyle in this modern Townhome in Perkasie Woods.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-bucks-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Arbor Blvd have any available units?
125 Arbor Blvd has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Arbor Blvd have?
Some of 125 Arbor Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Arbor Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
125 Arbor Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Arbor Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 125 Arbor Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perkasie.
Does 125 Arbor Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 125 Arbor Blvd offers parking.
Does 125 Arbor Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Arbor Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Arbor Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 125 Arbor Blvd has a pool.
Does 125 Arbor Blvd have accessible units?
No, 125 Arbor Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Arbor Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Arbor Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Arbor Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Arbor Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
