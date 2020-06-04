125 Arbor Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA located in Perkasie Woods



The allure of Perkasie Borough living unites with today's modern lifestyle in Perkasie Woods!

The airy ambiance created by the open floor plan and nine foot ceilings forms the perfect space for daily living and

entertaining!



The kitchen is an absolute stunner! The beautiful white wood cabinets, subway tile custom back splash, and a quartz counter top make this kitchen everyone's dream! The center island is perfect for additional counter top seating! This kitchen is equipped with high end energy efficient appliances such as a built-In range, oven, dishwasher, disposal, and a built-In microwave. The dark hardwood flooring makes for a perfect contrast with the white cabinets! Off the kitchen is a beautiful large vinyl wood deck perfect for outdoor entertaining!



The Master Suite includes its own full bathroom with double sinks, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet! There is also an additional full bathroom, two bedrooms with great size closets, and a laundry room to complete the second floor. The bathroom on the second level is complete with custom tiling and a gorgeous soaking tub/shower. All of the bedrooms are finished with a beige wall to wall carpet.



This home contains a one car garage which is a huge plus!



Just outside the community is access to Perkasies extensive walking/biking paths and parks. Free Will, The Perk, Dairy Queen, Menlo Pool and the Landis Shopping Center are all within walking distance. Community Events include Fourth of July Fireworks, Community Day, Fall Festival, Car Show and the Oldest Community Tree Lightning in the US! Elevate your lifestyle in this modern Townhome in Perkasie Woods.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-bucks-county/



