830 Texas Road

Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space. This upscale Tudor home is complete w/ a 3-car garage and a beautiful fenced in pool & patio! 1st floor contains a living room, a formal sitting room, a large kitchen, and a formal dining room w/ tons of natural light flooding throughout. The home also has a morning room off of the kitchen, and a den/ screen room to enjoy the peaceful lot. Master suite boasts a fireplace built into the cabinetry, his & her walk-in closets, and private master bathroom. 4 other spacious bedrooms w/ tons of closet space. The basement is finished with a large entertainment room w/ projector screen. There's a total of 3 fireplaces throughout the home! Don't miss out on this awesome home. Call today!



(RLNE5315976)