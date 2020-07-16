All apartments in Northampton County
Northampton County, PA
830 Texas Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

830 Texas Road

830 Texas Road · (800) 350-8061
Location

830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA 18042

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 830 Texas Road · Avail. now

$3,995

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space. This upscale Tudor home is complete w/ a 3-car garage and a beautiful fenced in pool & patio! 1st floor contains a living room, a formal sitting room, a large kitchen, and a formal dining room w/ tons of natural light flooding throughout. The home also has a morning room off of the kitchen, and a den/ screen room to enjoy the peaceful lot. Master suite boasts a fireplace built into the cabinetry, his & her walk-in closets, and private master bathroom. 4 other spacious bedrooms w/ tons of closet space. The basement is finished with a large entertainment room w/ projector screen. There's a total of 3 fireplaces throughout the home! Don't miss out on this awesome home. Call today!

(RLNE5315976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

