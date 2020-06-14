103 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norristown, PA

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
15 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
670 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
778 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
875 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
745 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
846 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
1 of 82

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
20 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
754 HAWS AVE
754 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 754 HAWS AVE in Norristown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Norristown
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
2 Units Available
Rolling Green Apartments
2622 Swede Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
703 sqft
Quality country living at affordable prices, in the rolling hills of Eastern Montgomery County, Rolling Green is a quiet community offering residents a comfortable and gracious lifestyle.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2403 SENTRY CT
2403 Sentry Court, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Wonderful place to live! Bucolic Park-like scenic comfortable and convenient living! This Washington Model home is move-in condition! Simply gorgeous! Enter from your front door onto one-floor living.
Results within 5 miles of Norristown
1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
36 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
815 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
610 sqft
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
721 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
937 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.

June 2020 Norristown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norristown Rent Report. Norristown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norristown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Norristown rents held steady over the past month

Norristown rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norristown stand at $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,448 for a two-bedroom. Norristown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norristown, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norristown

    As rents have increased marginally in Norristown, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norristown is less affordable for renters.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • Norristown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,448 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Norristown.
    • While Norristown's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norristown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Norristown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

