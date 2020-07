Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed accessible parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access online portal playground

Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting. Our apartments near Norristown, King of Prussia, Oaks, and Collegeville provide a spacious, landscaped community. Mill Grove apartments are set adjacent to the Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary in Montgomery County—just minutes from great shopping in Audubon, the John James Audubon Center, the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, and historic Valley Forge National Park. Please contact us for Virtual Touring options.