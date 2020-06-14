94 Apartments for rent in Norristown, PA with garage
1 of 32
1 of 52
1 of 20
1 of 41
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 70
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 60
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 13
Once an agricultural hub of Pennsylvania, Norristown now offers residents a good mix of urban and tree lined streets only six miles from the City of Brotherly Love.
Norristown is just 6 miles away from Philly and definitely close enough to grab a cheesesteak or a pretzel, but far enough away to offer a bit more house for your money. The people of Norristown are what make it special, and it is truly an international city, town, borough, or whatever else you refer to it as. See more
Norristown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.