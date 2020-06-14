Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Norristown, PA with garage

Norristown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 W. Wood Street
105 West Wood Street, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2313 sqft
- (RLNE4767960)
Results within 5 miles of Norristown
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Lakeview Court
301 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 301 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3659 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
535 WILLIAMSBURG WAY
535 Williamsburg Way, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1596 sqft
End unit with tons of natural light, open floor plan, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter. Eat in the kitchen, dining room or enjoy the large deck out back. Three bedrooms upstairs with incredible closet-space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
419 S PARK AVENUE
419 South Park Avenue, Audubon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom single-family home on 1/2 acre. This home has lots of great features. Finished basement, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, patio area, a large sunny deck, fenced-in yard, hardwood floors, and a front porch. Available now.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE
757 Whitetail Circle, King of Prussia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2215 sqft
Expansive, meticulously maintained and upgraded 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath 3-story townhome in desirable Deer Creek in King of Prussia! Upon entry, you will find the wide foyer, double coat closet, and door to 1 car attached garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
235 VALLEY FORGE LOOKOUT PL
235 Lookout Pl, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Why rent an apartment when you can rent your own Spectacular Townhome! Bright Spacious and recently entirely painted Rebel Hill home with 3 well sized Bedrooms and 2 ~ Baths is now for Rent! Includes a 2 story Family/Great Rm with Marble Wood

1 of 14

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1016 Lakeview Court
1016 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2739 sqft
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 1016 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Check out the spectacular,

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
471 IRWINS LANE
471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
608 sqft
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities.
City Guide for Norristown, PA

Once an agricultural hub of Pennsylvania, Norristown now offers residents a good mix of urban and tree lined streets only six miles from the City of Brotherly Love.

Norristown is just 6 miles away from Philly and definitely close enough to grab a cheesesteak or a pretzel, but far enough away to offer a bit more house for your money. The people of Norristown are what make it special, and it is truly an international city, town, borough, or whatever else you refer to it as. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Norristown, PA

Norristown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

