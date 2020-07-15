All apartments in Montgomery County
70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:38 PM

70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4

70 Souderton Hatfield Pike · (866) 677-6937
Location

70 Souderton Hatfield Pike, Montgomery County, PA 18964

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Industrial Storage/Workshop 1,250 square feet to 5,000 square feet (4 garage bays each 1250 sq ft), 12'x 12' drive in garage doors, 14' ceilings. Land around warehouse is included in the rental. There is plenty of yard storage around building for heavy equipment storage and parking. This building has water, electric and heater/AC in 2 of the bays. It would be great for a contractor looking for yard space and industrial storage. Good location close to PA Turnpike and Routes 309, 113 & 63. Owner has 1,100 square foot of office space in another building on the same lot currently for rent, if you are looking for both office and warehouse space he is willing to discuss a price for renting both the warehouse and office together. Office space consists of 3 offices, kitchenette area and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 have any available units?
70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 currently offering any rent specials?
70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 pet-friendly?
No, 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 offer parking?
Yes, 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 offers parking.
Does 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 have a pool?
No, 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 does not have a pool.
Does 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 have accessible units?
No, 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4 has units with air conditioning.
