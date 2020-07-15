70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4

Amenities

Industrial Storage/Workshop 1,250 square feet to 5,000 square feet (4 garage bays each 1250 sq ft), 12'x 12' drive in garage doors, 14' ceilings. Land around warehouse is included in the rental. There is plenty of yard storage around building for heavy equipment storage and parking. This building has water, electric and heater/AC in 2 of the bays. It would be great for a contractor looking for yard space and industrial storage. Good location close to PA Turnpike and Routes 309, 113 & 63. Owner has 1,100 square foot of office space in another building on the same lot currently for rent, if you are looking for both office and warehouse space he is willing to discuss a price for renting both the warehouse and office together. Office space consists of 3 offices, kitchenette area and bathroom.