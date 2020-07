Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities

Get ready to move into this 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo with Washer and Dryer included. Unit sits at the back of the building where it is quiet and backs up to the woods , you can sit in your 3 season room and enjoy nature peacefullyPlease follow all Covid 19 Guidelines wear masks and wash or sanitize your hands and wipe down anything you touch with antiseptic wipes