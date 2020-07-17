All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

4205 QUAKER COURT

4205 Quaker Court · (215) 964-8331
Location

4205 Quaker Court, Montgomery County, PA 19454

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2134 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gwynedd Pointe beautiful townhouse in great location. Greet porch leading to 2 story foyer, bright eat-in kitchen with granite count top and newer appliances. Spacious dining room with convenient pass through to kitchen. Sun filled living room with wood burning fireplace. Walk-out finished basement with ample storage. Continue your entertaining or enjoy reading a book on your back deck. Upstairs, master bedroom with private bath & large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms, full bath & practical 2nd floor laundry complete this level. One car garage, driveway and ample community parking is another plus of this wonderful home centrally located within walking distance of great shopping, restaurants, major roads, train. Don"t wait to make this home your own! Landlord is responsible for HOA fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 QUAKER COURT have any available units?
4205 QUAKER COURT has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4205 QUAKER COURT have?
Some of 4205 QUAKER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 QUAKER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4205 QUAKER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 QUAKER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4205 QUAKER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 4205 QUAKER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4205 QUAKER COURT offers parking.
Does 4205 QUAKER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 QUAKER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 QUAKER COURT have a pool?
No, 4205 QUAKER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4205 QUAKER COURT have accessible units?
No, 4205 QUAKER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 QUAKER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 QUAKER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 QUAKER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 QUAKER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
