4205 QUAKER COURT

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gwynedd Pointe beautiful townhouse in great location. Greet porch leading to 2 story foyer, bright eat-in kitchen with granite count top and newer appliances. Spacious dining room with convenient pass through to kitchen. Sun filled living room with wood burning fireplace. Walk-out finished basement with ample storage. Continue your entertaining or enjoy reading a book on your back deck. Upstairs, master bedroom with private bath & large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms, full bath & practical 2nd floor laundry complete this level. One car garage, driveway and ample community parking is another plus of this wonderful home centrally located within walking distance of great shopping, restaurants, major roads, train. Don"t wait to make this home your own! Landlord is responsible for HOA fee.