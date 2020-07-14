All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:41 PM

1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE

1750 Oakwood Ter · (610) 667-9999
Location

1750 Oakwood Ter, Montgomery County, PA 19072
Narberth

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14L · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Just Renovated! Spacious immaculate, 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in 'Oak Hill Estates', Penn Valley. This is the rarely available extra large home with a the large, open country kitchen. This home has been completely rebuilt. This ground level home features parking by your front door and faces the woods. There is a large fenced patio for electric grilling. The home features light tiled floors, marble fireplace, new w/w carpets in both bedrooms, mirrored dining room wall and wood floors. The huge open country kitchen features granite counters, sink, faucets, new appliances, custom recessed lighting, new cabinets and floor. The hall coat closet and walk in pantry are close by. This floor plan offers 2 large bedrooms separated by a center hall. The master suite features a new shower, vanity. toilet, lighting, custom walk in closet. the bedroom boasts an additional closet. There is a ceiling fan and view of the woods from bedroom. The new hall bath offers new tub, sink. floor, vanity and lighting. The large 2nd bedroom also offers closet and ceiling fan. There is a view of the patio from the bedroom window. There is a large full size vented stacked washer/dryer. The living room sliders open to the large corner fenced patio. All window and sliders were replaced by condo association. The utilities, heat, air conditioning, electric are controlled by the occupant and billed separately. Owner pays condo fee which includes, hot and cold water, sewer, exterior maintenance common area insurance, trash and snow removal, parking and landscaping. This home has not been lived in since renovation. Exterior building renovation has been completed. Appliances are still wrapped from factory. Pool, Tennis, pickle ball and gym are all now free. Lower Merion Township school buses nearby, minutes to center city Phila via xways, train and septa #44 bus nearby. Shopping and restaurants all nearby. This is one special home for a special potential neighbor. Be the first to live in this special home. Long lease required. No pets, No smoking, No truck parking. SEE IT WHEN GOVERNOR ALLOWS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
