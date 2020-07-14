1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE

Amenities

Just Renovated! Spacious immaculate, 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in 'Oak Hill Estates', Penn Valley. This is the rarely available extra large home with a the large, open country kitchen. This home has been completely rebuilt. This ground level home features parking by your front door and faces the woods. There is a large fenced patio for electric grilling. The home features light tiled floors, marble fireplace, new w/w carpets in both bedrooms, mirrored dining room wall and wood floors. The huge open country kitchen features granite counters, sink, faucets, new appliances, custom recessed lighting, new cabinets and floor. The hall coat closet and walk in pantry are close by. This floor plan offers 2 large bedrooms separated by a center hall. The master suite features a new shower, vanity. toilet, lighting, custom walk in closet. the bedroom boasts an additional closet. There is a ceiling fan and view of the woods from bedroom. The new hall bath offers new tub, sink. floor, vanity and lighting. The large 2nd bedroom also offers closet and ceiling fan. There is a view of the patio from the bedroom window. There is a large full size vented stacked washer/dryer. The living room sliders open to the large corner fenced patio. All window and sliders were replaced by condo association. The utilities, heat, air conditioning, electric are controlled by the occupant and billed separately. Owner pays condo fee which includes, hot and cold water, sewer, exterior maintenance common area insurance, trash and snow removal, parking and landscaping. This home has not been lived in since renovation. Exterior building renovation has been completed. Appliances are still wrapped from factory. Pool, Tennis, pickle ball and gym are all now free. Lower Merion Township school buses nearby, minutes to center city Phila via xways, train and septa #44 bus nearby. Shopping and restaurants all nearby. This is one special home for a special potential neighbor. Be the first to live in this special home. Long lease required. No pets, No smoking, No truck parking. SEE IT WHEN GOVERNOR ALLOWS