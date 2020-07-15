All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

1017 BAYBERRY LANE

1017 Bayberry Lane · (215) 880-1540
Location

1017 Bayberry Lane, Montgomery County, PA 19426

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful colonial home for rent in the award winning Methacton School District. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, living room and dining room. The spacious living room opens up into a private dining room. The kitchen features updated appliances, large island, pantry, breakfast area, and ample natural lighting. The carpeted family room with tons of natural light. There is a mudroom perfect for storing coats and backpacks and a convenient half bath. Directly outside the kitchen is a large composite deck with an awning and gorgeous backyard. Upstairs you will find the spacious Master bedroom and walk in closet. The Master bath features a dual vanity with a large mirror and cabinet storage. On the same level are three more bedrooms, each with plenty of closet space, and a full hall bathroom. The hall bathroom features a dual vanity and beautiful gray tiling. Laundry located on the second floor as well. This home offers a fully finished basement perfect for additional living space. The 2-car garage is also great for additional storage. This home is located minutes from local schools, dining, and shopping - including Providence Town Center. Home is available 9/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 BAYBERRY LANE have any available units?
1017 BAYBERRY LANE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1017 BAYBERRY LANE have?
Some of 1017 BAYBERRY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 BAYBERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1017 BAYBERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 BAYBERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1017 BAYBERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1017 BAYBERRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1017 BAYBERRY LANE offers parking.
Does 1017 BAYBERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 BAYBERRY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 BAYBERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 1017 BAYBERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1017 BAYBERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1017 BAYBERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 BAYBERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 BAYBERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 BAYBERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 BAYBERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
