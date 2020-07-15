1017 BAYBERRY LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful colonial home for rent in the award winning Methacton School District. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, living room and dining room. The spacious living room opens up into a private dining room. The kitchen features updated appliances, large island, pantry, breakfast area, and ample natural lighting. The carpeted family room with tons of natural light. There is a mudroom perfect for storing coats and backpacks and a convenient half bath. Directly outside the kitchen is a large composite deck with an awning and gorgeous backyard. Upstairs you will find the spacious Master bedroom and walk in closet. The Master bath features a dual vanity with a large mirror and cabinet storage. On the same level are three more bedrooms, each with plenty of closet space, and a full hall bathroom. The hall bathroom features a dual vanity and beautiful gray tiling. Laundry located on the second floor as well. This home offers a fully finished basement perfect for additional living space. The 2-car garage is also great for additional storage. This home is located minutes from local schools, dining, and shopping - including Providence Town Center. Home is available 9/1/2020.