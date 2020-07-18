1459 Robert Fulton Hwy Apt A

Amenities
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY 7/20/2020
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly-remodeled, second-floor apartment in the Solanco School District.
Features include: Newer paint, newer flooring, covered porch, shed (use at own risk - not warranted), parking for 2 cars in a lot, and shared yard.
Heating: Electric baseboard heat; electric hot water.
Included in rent: On-site well water/septic, lawn/shrubbery care and snow/ice removal of main driveway.
Appliances included: Refrigerator and electric range. Stackable washer/dryer--not warranted.
No pets accepted.
Please call 717-354-6412.