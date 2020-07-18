All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 AM

1459 Robert Fulton Hwy Apt A

1459 Robert Fulton Highway · (717) 354-6412
Location

1459 Robert Fulton Highway, Lancaster County, PA 17566

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY 7/20/2020

2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly-remodeled, second-floor apartment in the Solanco School District.

Features include: Newer paint, newer flooring, covered porch, shed (use at own risk - not warranted), parking for 2 cars in a lot, and shared yard.

Heating: Electric baseboard heat; electric hot water.

Included in rent: On-site well water/septic, lawn/shrubbery care and snow/ice removal of main driveway.

Appliances included: Refrigerator and electric range. Stackable washer/dryer--not warranted.

No pets accepted.

Please call 717-354-6412.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

