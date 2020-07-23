/
lebanon county
31 Apartments for rent in Lebanon County, PA📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
3 Units Available
Plaza Apartments
1813 Summit St, Lebanon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
840 sqft
Spacious interiors with wall-to-wall carpeting, washers and dryers in every home, and large closets. On-site pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available and off-street parking.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
19 WALNUT MILL LANE
19 Walnut Mill Lane, Cleona, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
880 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home for rent in Cleona. New paver patio with fenced yard and one car garage. No pets or smokers. $950 per month.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Deer Ln.
102 Deer Lane, Lebanon County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Charming 3 Bedroom Farmhouse - Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath farmhouse in private country setting.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Stafford Dr
22 Stafford Drive, Campbelltown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2400 sqft
Beautifully kept house has it all in Palmyra S.D. close to Hershey, PA. Close to Milton Hershey Health Center. House includes kitchen, dining, large Italian tile island, microwave, gas heat, Central Air Conditioning, and custom shutters in kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
810 S. College St., Apt 5
810 S College St, Palmyra, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
A Great Value in PALMYRA MINUTES TO HERSHEY MEDICAL CENTER. GAS FIRED HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Peaceful, quiet setting. Air Conditioning. Off-street parking. On-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1536 N 7TH STREET
1536 North 7th Street, Sand Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Welcome home to your luxury unit in the growing neighborhood of Olde Kensington. Head to the second floor for the entrance to the unit and walk right into your living space and beautiful kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Shoe Factory
201 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
473 sqft
Enjoy the charm at this Historic Landmark Property, the SHOE FACTORY APARTMENTS! They don't build them like this anymore! 12' high ceilings, lots of natural sunlight and large windows. Wood plank ceilings, exposed wooden beams and columns.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
333 N. 11Th Street
333 North 11th Street, Lebanon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$900
4 bed/1 bath for rent - 333 N 11th St Lebanon PA, 17046 4 bedrooms 1 Bath Kitchen Living room Attic Backyard Garage/shed Tenant Pays: All utilities 1 Parking space Fenced in yard Lebanon Area School District Rent ONLY $900mo Deposit $900 No
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Sunrise Dr.
400 Sunrise Drive, Lebanon County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Fredericksburg rancher - Huge 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rancher on large country lot. One car attached garage and 2 car detached. Plenty of living space, plenty of storage space. Walkout basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1421 E Caracas Ave
1421 East Caracas Avenue, Palmdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1276 sqft
Amazing 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in Hershey, completely redone! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1492 Mapledale Rd
1492 Mapledale Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1127 sqft
Available 09/01/20 This single family two bedroom home is located in a rural area with beautiful scenic views. This property has a pasture and two separate detached garages.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
620 W PENN AVENUE
620 West Penn Avenue, Berks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
2 BR, 1 Bath Ranch Home Rental. New flooring and paint throughout! Features a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, covered deck, laundry room and attached 1 car garage. Tenant pays electric, trash, water and then phone/cable/internet.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Hershey
45 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD
45 Hockersville Road, Hershey, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 45 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD in Hershey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon County
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Hummelstown
401 GRIST MILL ROAD
401 Grist Mill Road, Hummelstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2280 sqft
Lovely home in the Graystone Farms Community. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths. Corner lot with fenced rear yard. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Eat in kitchen. Partially finished walkout lower level. Deck.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8457 Hamilton Street G-27
8457 Hamilton St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1160 sqft
Brand New, Hummelstown, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Home! - Location, Location, Location! These BRAND NEW Two Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Homes are receiving their finishing touches and are almost ready for their new residents! On the hilltop overlooking
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
237 North State Street
237 North State Street, Ephrata, PA
Studio
$1,395
Old World 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. A stately red brick old world home with a LARGE front porch and SPACIOUS rooms! Hardwood flooring and ORIGINAL wood trim.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Manaheim
176 S MAIN ST
176 South Main Street, Manheim, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Manheim 3 bedroom - Three Bedroom or 2 bedroom with first-floor office available in downtown Manheim. Side porch and back deck areas great for entertaining or sitting out on a nice night. Economical gas heat.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 N River St
2 N River St, Maytown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, historic three bedroom home located in quiet Maytown. Great central location to York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. This home has a large living room plus a family room. Two gas fireplaces and original wood flooring. Gas heat.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2110 REDFOX DRIVE
2110 Red Fox Dr, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
2110 REDFOX DRIVE Available 08/31/20 2110 REDFOX DRIVE, HUMMELSTOWN, PA 17036 - Welcome, Home! Come see & enjoy this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome located in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
346 Alexandria Court
346 Alexandria Court, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Townhome with 2 Master Bedroom Suites - Townhome: 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms One Car Garage Large Unfinished Basement Very Large Deck off Dining Room great for entertaining Wall to Wall Carpeting Snow and Mow is included.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Akron
820 Main Street
820 Main Street, Akron, PA
Studio
$1,100
2500 sqft
COMMERCIAL SPACE Approximately 2500 sq. ft. lower level commercial space. Escalating clause of 3% increase per year, minimum 2 year lease to start. Currently a daycare, but other business opportunities possible. All utilities included.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
100 HAWK COURT
100 Hawk Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1210 sqft
Check out this beautiful, garden level, end unit condo in, The Pinnacle at Hershey Meadows that opens up to an abundance of green space and is just steps away from the clubhouse and pool! Available for immediate occupancy, with the option of renting
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6931 ELLA CIRCLE
6931 Ella Circle, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1768 sqft
Live in the beautiful park setting of Arondale. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, large loft for office or family room, living room, dining room, & kitchen with breakfast area. Large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in this home.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
731 STAG COURT
731 Stag Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1369 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Hummelstown. New carpet, new paint, granite counters, SS appliances, Washer and Dryer in unit, 1 car garage, private balcony, high ceilings, hardwood floors in kitchen, dining area and living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lebanon County area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Reading, and Lebanon have apartments for rent.
