Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub tennis court

Nestled in peaceful woods in the heart of Millersville, Pennsylvania, Millers Crossing boasts spacious apartment floor plans designed with you in mind. You will appreciate our professional management while enjoying the luxuries of a modern fitness center, sparkling swimming pool and state of the art clubhouse – all at an affordable price. Our lush landscaping creates a tranquil and secluded environment hard to find in today’s busy world. Aside from our proximity to Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College, the surrounding Lancaster area offers a wide range of culture, shopping and career opportunities.



