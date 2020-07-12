All apartments in Millersville
Millers Crossing

100 Country View Ln · (717) 322-0425
Location

100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA 16693

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 28-28-1 · Avail. Oct 16

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 29-29-3 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 42-42-4 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millers Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
tennis court
Nestled in peaceful woods in the heart of Millersville, Pennsylvania, Millers Crossing boasts spacious apartment floor plans designed with you in mind. You will appreciate our professional management while enjoying the luxuries of a modern fitness center, sparkling swimming pool and state of the art clubhouse – all at an affordable price. Our lush landscaping creates a tranquil and secluded environment hard to find in today’s busy world. Aside from our proximity to Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College, the surrounding Lancaster area offers a wide range of culture, shopping and career opportunities.

Berger Rental Communities is committed to providing you with unmatched personalized care, service and attention. We treat our residents like family. After all, we offer you more than just apartment rentals. We offer residents the chance to relax and get back to living. Come by today, talk to one of our Berger Rental Communities Leasing Consultants, take a tour, and see what you should be looking for in your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $199 non refundable OR a $950 refundable
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Water/Sewer Fee: $30/month for 1 bedroom, $50/month for 2 bedrooms
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 one time fee (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millers Crossing have any available units?
Millers Crossing has 3 units available starting at $998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Millers Crossing have?
Some of Millers Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millers Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Millers Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millers Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Millers Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Millers Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Millers Crossing offers parking.
Does Millers Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Millers Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Millers Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Millers Crossing has a pool.
Does Millers Crossing have accessible units?
No, Millers Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Millers Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Millers Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Millers Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Millers Crossing has units with air conditioning.
