Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities tennis court

WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN CROSSGATES GOLFCOMMUNITY*BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 9FT CEILINGS ON THE 1ST FLOOR*NEUTRALCOLORS THROUGHOUT*EAT IN KITCHEN WITH SOLID WOOD CABINETS OFFERING PLENTY OFSTORAGE*GORGEOUS INVITING FOYER WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND SKYLIGHT*SPACIOUSDINING ROOM WITH CHAIR RAIL*MASTER SUITE FEATURES LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET ANDPRIVATE BATHROOM*SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY*UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH TONS OFPOSSIBILITIES*REAR PATIO OFFERS YOUR OWN OUTDOOR SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING*COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE WALKING PATHS GOLF COURSE, TENNIS COURTS AND BALL FIELD*LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING AT ITS BEST!!