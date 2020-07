Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes. With a resort-style pool, luxury lounge areas, top-of-the-line fitness center, and vast outdoor entertainment locations at your fingertips, we have no doubt that you will feel at home in no time. The Hanover experience is synonymous with a higher level of excellence, and for our KOP and Valley Forge residents, this continues to be our mission. You will love all the new memories that you will be able to create at Hanover Town Center.