82 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in King of Prussia, PA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1141 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
59 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
32 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Results within 1 mile of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Results within 5 miles of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1077 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Haverford
2 Units Available
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Bryn Mawr
16 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1263 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.

June 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report. King of Prussia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the King of Prussia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report. King of Prussia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the King of Prussia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

King of Prussia rents declined moderately over the past month

King of Prussia rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in King of Prussia stand at $1,240 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,497 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. King of Prussia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in King of Prussia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to King of Prussia

    As rents have fallen moderately in King of Prussia, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, King of Prussia is less affordable for renters.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • King of Prussia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,497 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in King of Prussia.
    • While rents in King of Prussia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in King of Prussia than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where King of Prussia is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

