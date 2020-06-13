Apartment List
92 Apartments for rent in Hatboro, PA with balcony

3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$845
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
3 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Abington
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
2 Units Available
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.

1 Unit Available
62 DOGWOOD LANE
62 Dogwood Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo with loft. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors to deck. Spiral staircase to loft area overlooking living room. Main bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
72 WOODBINE COURT
72 Woodbine Court, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1210 sqft
Welcome to Saw Mill Valley! This quiet and charming neighborhood nestled in Horsham is minutes to 611 and the PA Turnpike. Available for immediate leasing, 72 Woodbine Court features fresh paint, new flooring,~ high ceilings and a charming deck.

1 Unit Available
1742 BEACON LANE
1742 Beacon Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2231 sqft
Luxury township in Warrington Township at Warrington Pointe by Pulte Homes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Includes a finished bonus room on the lower level with storage area.

1 Unit Available
975 BEECHWOOD PLACE
975 Beechwood Place, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
Beautifully renovated end unit for rent in desirable Stover Mill at Warwick. Do not miss this opportunity to live in one of the largest end units available. Foyer entry with coat closet leads to living room with brick fireplace and mantel.

1 Unit Available
103 TREE TOP COURT
103 Tree Top Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1824 sqft
Furnished rental in Country Crossing features an open floor plan, two story great room with Palladian windows and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Attractive Bamboo hardwood flooring through out the first level.

1 Unit Available
114 ADMIRAL LANE
114 Admiral Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2231 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 year young townhome in desirable Warrington Pointe. This spacious home has several comfortable upgrades. The main level consists of an entrance foyer that leads to the Living room and Dining room.

1 Unit Available
1819 PINNACLE DRIVE
1819 Pinnacle Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2231 sqft
Luxury end unit townhome in Warrington Township at Warrington Pointe built in 2016. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 partial baths and a 2 car garage. Includes a finished game room on the lower level with extra storage and a partial bath room.

1 Unit Available
3100 CENTENNIAL STATION
3100 Centennial Station, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
2172 sqft
Rare Rental at area's best 55 Plus Active adult condo development. Large 1st floor Corner unit with Private entrance and patio. Full finished basement (Apx 1000 additional Sq Ft), with exit to hall and stairs to outside exit.

1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.

1 Unit Available
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE
156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
City Guide for Hatboro, PA

History comes to life in Hatboro. The "hat" in Hatboro comes from Revolutionary War times when the town produced hats for Revolutionary War soldiers. In fact, George Washington and his brass had dinner at one of the town's pub restaurants, in 1777, while he was en route to his headquarters in Moland, PA. If you're a war buff, you've heard of The Battle of Crooked Billet, which was fought right in the middle of town.

Hatboro is a short drive into Philly; it'll take you about 38 minutes, if you take I-276 South into the City of Brotherly Love. You will be as removed from the rush and pace of urban living as you want to be. Get out and take a walk; you'll see that this isn't some flashy tourist town, so you won't get that generic "strip mall" feeling. Their 7,360 residents are proud of their history, their tight knit community, their schools and their low crime rate. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hatboro, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hatboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

