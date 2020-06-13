92 Apartments for rent in Hatboro, PA with balcony
History comes to life in Hatboro. The "hat" in Hatboro comes from Revolutionary War times when the town produced hats for Revolutionary War soldiers. In fact, George Washington and his brass had dinner at one of the town's pub restaurants, in 1777, while he was en route to his headquarters in Moland, PA. If you're a war buff, you've heard of The Battle of Crooked Billet, which was fought right in the middle of town.
Hatboro is a short drive into Philly; it'll take you about 38 minutes, if you take I-276 South into the City of Brotherly Love. You will be as removed from the rush and pace of urban living as you want to be. Get out and take a walk; you'll see that this isn't some flashy tourist town, so you won't get that generic "strip mall" feeling. Their 7,360 residents are proud of their history, their tight knit community, their schools and their low crime rate. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hatboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.