apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Hatboro, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Korman Residential At Pinegrove Townhomes
305 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
Quiet two-bedroom townhomes near Byberry Road. Stainless steel appliances, wood floors, private laundry. Furnished units available. Community has a sauna and volleyball courts. Parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 10 at 02:42pm
5 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of Hatboro
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3890 ROUND MEADOW LANE
3890 Round Meadow Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Very Clean Three Bedroom ranch with Brand new central air. Driveway parking. Fenced in Backyard. Pets allowed. Finished basement. Washer, Dryer included in rent. Tenants pays all utilities. Owner has strict credit score requirements
Results within 5 miles of Hatboro
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Huntingdon Valley
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
$
82 Units Available
Willow Grove
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dresher Commons
701 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1762 sqft
We are pleased to offer you the following fabulous features at Dresher Commons: Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Garage Parking, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths and 2 half baths,24 hour emergency maintenance, Upper Dublin School District,
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Willow Grove
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
941 BRISTOL ROAD
941 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3216 sqft
Owner is licensed real estate agent.Super efficient 12 year old home in excellent condition.Full Basement with high ceilings..4 large bedrooms with ample closets...upper floor laundry for added convenience..
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
616 Dresher Woods Dr
616 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This upscale 2nd story end unit is one of the largest floor plans in the development with extra windows and daylight.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Abington
1043 EASTON RD #C
1043 Easton Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
One year old community in Roslyn minutes from the train station. Private parking, lawn care and snow included in lease. 2 bedrooms, 2/1 bath, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, granite countertops with island. Energy Efficient. Available August 1st.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntingdon Valley
554 CARSON TERRACE
554 Carson Ter, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2171 sqft
Welcome to sophisticated "Huntingdon Place" community of distinctive architecture with advantage of suburban living located in close proximity to Center City of Philadelphia, many major roads (PA Turnpike, I-95 and Rt.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Jenkintown
961 MEETINGHOUSE RD
961 Meetinghouse Rd, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious, Bright 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape Cod with open floor plan!! Hardwood Flooring in Fireside Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island opening to large eating area, First Floor Family Room and 2 car attached Garage
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
29 HICKORY DRIVE
29 Hickory Drive, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1361 sqft
Recently updated 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo with large loft and attic storage. New kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Updated bathrooms. New carpeting. Freshly painted.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntingdon Valley
2390 PHILMONT AVENUE
2390 Philmont Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1158 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
For RENT fully renovated house in Huntingdon Valley. This 3 Bedrooms, 1/1 Bathroom Twin house also offers Formal Dining room, Very large Living room, and Sunroom.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3100 CENTENNIAL STATION
3100 Centennial Station, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
2172 sqft
Rare Rental at area's best 55 Plus Active adult condo development. Large 1st floor Corner unit with Private entrance and patio. Full finished basement (Apx 1000 additional Sq Ft), with exit to hall and stairs to outside exit.
Last updated December 10 at 10:04pm
1 Unit Available
209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE
209 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1306 sqft
Easy carefree lifestyle. Award winning Upper Dublin School District. The location close to PA Turnpike and Rt 309 makes driving to Philadelphia, Allentown or NJ an easy commute. This bright and sun filled two story home provides modern features.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6 WOODVIEW COURT
6 Woodview Court, Horsham, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1806 sqft
Showings resume July 16th. Unit available 8/1/2020: Beautiful end unit in Saw Mill Valley overlooking serene grounds! Spacious 3 BR 2 bath townhouse plus roomy loft, featuring courtyard entrance and plenty of parking.
