/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
74 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hatboro, PA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
660 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Results within 1 mile of Hatboro
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
703 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Hatboro
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 145
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Willow Grove
90 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
759 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
513 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 21 at 08:01pm
2 Units Available
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
775 sqft
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Results within 10 miles of Hatboro
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chestnut Hill
5 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
831 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Somerton
2 Units Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Rolling Hill
26 Township Line Road, Rockledge, PA
1 Bedroom
$994
650 sqft
Rolling Hill Apartments offers a mixture of comfort and style. This apartment community is located in Elkins Park on Township Line Road. Our community features a laundry facility on site and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ogontz
4 Units Available
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
East Oak Lane
2 Units Available
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$923
608 sqft
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Chestnut Hill
63 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
685 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
