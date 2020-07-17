All apartments in Hanover
822 Blossom Dr

822 Blossum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

822 Blossum Drive, Hanover, PA 17331

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lease With Option To Purchase.

This is a wonderful well maintained 3 level end-unit townhouse in Hanover. Open concept with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The second and third floors features hardwood floors. Not to mention the marble flooring in the foyer area. The flooring in the main level was just installed. This end unit also boasts a deck off the den area on the second floor. A gas fireplace completes this amazing townhome just minutes from Hanover's Golden Mile. NO HOA FEE!

Bad credit OK! Stable Job more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

