822 Blossom Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lease With Option To Purchase.



This is a wonderful well maintained 3 level end-unit townhouse in Hanover. Open concept with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The second and third floors features hardwood floors. Not to mention the marble flooring in the foyer area. The flooring in the main level was just installed. This end unit also boasts a deck off the den area on the second floor. A gas fireplace completes this amazing townhome just minutes from Hanover's Golden Mile. NO HOA FEE!



Bad credit OK! Stable Job more