This is a wonderful well maintained 3 level end-unit townhouse in Hanover. Open concept with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The second and third floors features hardwood floors. Not to mention the marble flooring in the foyer area. The flooring in the main level was just installed. This end unit also boasts a deck off the den area on the second floor. A gas fireplace completes this amazing townhome just minutes from Hanover's Golden Mile. NO HOA FEE!
Bad credit OK! Stable Job more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 822 Blossom Dr have any available units?
822 Blossom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hanover, PA.
What amenities does 822 Blossom Dr have?
Some of 822 Blossom Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Blossom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
822 Blossom Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Blossom Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Blossom Dr is pet friendly.
Does 822 Blossom Dr offer parking?
Yes, 822 Blossom Dr offers parking.
Does 822 Blossom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Blossom Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Blossom Dr have a pool?
No, 822 Blossom Dr does not have a pool.
Does 822 Blossom Dr have accessible units?
No, 822 Blossom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Blossom Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Blossom Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Blossom Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 Blossom Dr has units with air conditioning.