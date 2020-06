Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

37 Main St. 2nd Floor Available 07/03/20 2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet). Big 11' x 15'11" Living Rm, Kitchen with Oven-range and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hookups in bath area. Located in Glen Rock Borough



(RLNE4765863)