2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1105 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
74 E STATE STREET
74 East State Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
950 sqft
Welcome to the Nightingale House. This is an adorable rental in Doylestown Borough! Right near the center of town. Walk to the Doylestown Theatre, restaurants, shopping and the historical sites of Doylestown. This first floor, 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Doylestown
1 of 22
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1260 sqft
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet.
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1030 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5453 YORK ROAD
5453 York Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Here is an opportunity for a short-term rental on one of Bucks County~s most notable and historical properties. This 2-3-bedroom carriage house offers serene long-distance views across 75 acres.
1 of 7
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.
Results within 10 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
9 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
834 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
8 Units Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
900 sqft
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
3 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
