All apartments in Delaware County
Find more places like 60 FARRIER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware County, PA
/
60 FARRIER LANE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

60 FARRIER LANE

60 Farrier Lane · (610) 615-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

60 Farrier Lane, Delaware County, PA 19073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 11215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Furnished executive rental in the community of White Horse. Stately residence set upon beautifully landscaped grounds on a double lot in the community of White Horse. Open floor plane with 10 foot ceilings on the main floor and 9 foot ceilings on the second floor. Elegant grand foyer with marble floor leads to Formal Dining Room and Living Room. Gourmet kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances and French Doors to large deck and entertaining area. Office and Sunroom complete first floor. Master bedroom with luxurious master bath ensuite and walk in closets. 5 Family Bedrooms and laundry on second floor. Large finished lower level features full bar, home theatre, wine cellar, recreation area and gym with steam shower. Also available for rent.Set on a most desirable double lot ringed by woods for privacy yet enjoying a deep lush rear yard, this stunning all stone home with exceptional multi-color slate roof is located in the community of Whitehorse.A Belgian block edged drive leads to a formal turning circle with wide flagstone stairs and beyond to the home~s entrance. A reception sized foyer is detailed with inset marble flooring while opening to an elegant dining room on the left with fireplace and double chandeliers , dramatic living room on the right with reclaimed mansion styled fireplace and straight through views beyond the front staircase to an expansive deck overlooking the gardens and lawns.The dream kitchen has it all: Coffered ceilings, very large seated center island with triple thick edged stone top, 6 burner gas range , armoire styled sub-zero refrigeration and stone backsplash. Steps away is a fully outfitted wet bar with ice maker, wine chiller , beautiful arched topped glass display cabinetry and additional under-counter refrigeration. while tucked away in a hidden pantry/catering kitchen find more storage, a Miele in-wall coffee maker and another wall oven ideal for Costco-level storage and seamless large scale entertaining. The coffered ceiling continues as the kitchen area flows into a breakfast room, set in front a wall of windows with easy french door exit to the outside. Connected to both kitchen and breakfast area, the family room area impresses with soaring ceilings, handsome wide plank wood floors and substantial overhead trusses. A stone surround fireplace literally and figuratively warms the space while floor to ceiling windows stream natural light into the home throughout the seasons. Positioned off the back of the foyer find a fully paneled Library with fireplace and access to the back raised deck. Considering every detail in the building process this active family also included a homework room with plentiful storage, desk space and a white board just off the kitchen. Recognizing the need for bright, quiet space her office, positioned beyond the library A sweeping iron staircase leads to the second level. Wood floors continue into a deluxe master suite with trussed volume ceiling, fireplace spacious dressing area, separate fully outfitted closets and large elegant marble bath. Five additional family bedrooms, baths, laundry, back stairs and large open study area are also found on this level. A third floor offers another bedroom and bathroom and tremendous storage. Fully finished lower level with screening area, walk-in display multi-bottle wine cellar with adjoining stone topped seated entertaining bar, large gym with daylight windows and spa quality full bath. The combination creates a full floor of work-out and recreation. The amenities of the home do not stop there~An independent guest house sits just on the other side of the rear auto court yard. The guest cottage built of all stone as well enjoys outdoor space of a pergola and large outdoor fireplace. Set over a two car garage and across the auto-courtyard from the main home and its attached 3 car garage. Also available for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 FARRIER LANE have any available units?
60 FARRIER LANE has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 FARRIER LANE have?
Some of 60 FARRIER LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 FARRIER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
60 FARRIER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 FARRIER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 60 FARRIER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 60 FARRIER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 60 FARRIER LANE offers parking.
Does 60 FARRIER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 FARRIER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 FARRIER LANE have a pool?
No, 60 FARRIER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 60 FARRIER LANE have accessible units?
No, 60 FARRIER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 60 FARRIER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 FARRIER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 FARRIER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 FARRIER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 60 FARRIER LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave
Prospect Park, PA 19076
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd
East Lansdowne, PA 19082
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave
Devon, PA 19087
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd
Boothwyn, PA 19061
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln
Birmingham, PA 19317
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PACherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAMalvern, PAChester Heights, PAClaymont, DEChesterbrook, PAMedia, PAMorton, PA
East Lansdowne, PAProspect Park, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PABryn Mawr, PANarberth, PAYeadon, PABroomall, PAConshohocken, PAExton, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABeckett, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity