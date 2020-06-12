60 FARRIER LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage hot tub media room

Furnished executive rental in the community of White Horse. Stately residence set upon beautifully landscaped grounds on a double lot in the community of White Horse. Open floor plane with 10 foot ceilings on the main floor and 9 foot ceilings on the second floor. Elegant grand foyer with marble floor leads to Formal Dining Room and Living Room. Gourmet kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances and French Doors to large deck and entertaining area. Office and Sunroom complete first floor. Master bedroom with luxurious master bath ensuite and walk in closets. 5 Family Bedrooms and laundry on second floor. Large finished lower level features full bar, home theatre, wine cellar, recreation area and gym with steam shower. Also available for rent.Set on a most desirable double lot ringed by woods for privacy yet enjoying a deep lush rear yard, this stunning all stone home with exceptional multi-color slate roof is located in the community of Whitehorse.A Belgian block edged drive leads to a formal turning circle with wide flagstone stairs and beyond to the home~s entrance. A reception sized foyer is detailed with inset marble flooring while opening to an elegant dining room on the left with fireplace and double chandeliers , dramatic living room on the right with reclaimed mansion styled fireplace and straight through views beyond the front staircase to an expansive deck overlooking the gardens and lawns.The dream kitchen has it all: Coffered ceilings, very large seated center island with triple thick edged stone top, 6 burner gas range , armoire styled sub-zero refrigeration and stone backsplash. Steps away is a fully outfitted wet bar with ice maker, wine chiller , beautiful arched topped glass display cabinetry and additional under-counter refrigeration. while tucked away in a hidden pantry/catering kitchen find more storage, a Miele in-wall coffee maker and another wall oven ideal for Costco-level storage and seamless large scale entertaining. The coffered ceiling continues as the kitchen area flows into a breakfast room, set in front a wall of windows with easy french door exit to the outside. Connected to both kitchen and breakfast area, the family room area impresses with soaring ceilings, handsome wide plank wood floors and substantial overhead trusses. A stone surround fireplace literally and figuratively warms the space while floor to ceiling windows stream natural light into the home throughout the seasons. Positioned off the back of the foyer find a fully paneled Library with fireplace and access to the back raised deck. Considering every detail in the building process this active family also included a homework room with plentiful storage, desk space and a white board just off the kitchen. Recognizing the need for bright, quiet space her office, positioned beyond the library A sweeping iron staircase leads to the second level. Wood floors continue into a deluxe master suite with trussed volume ceiling, fireplace spacious dressing area, separate fully outfitted closets and large elegant marble bath. Five additional family bedrooms, baths, laundry, back stairs and large open study area are also found on this level. A third floor offers another bedroom and bathroom and tremendous storage. Fully finished lower level with screening area, walk-in display multi-bottle wine cellar with adjoining stone topped seated entertaining bar, large gym with daylight windows and spa quality full bath. The combination creates a full floor of work-out and recreation. The amenities of the home do not stop there~An independent guest house sits just on the other side of the rear auto court yard. The guest cottage built of all stone as well enjoys outdoor space of a pergola and large outdoor fireplace. Set over a two car garage and across the auto-courtyard from the main home and its attached 3 car garage. Also available for sale