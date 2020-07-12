All apartments in Delaware County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

225 BROOK STREET

225 Brook Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues. Move-in ready with fresh neutral paint and brand new carpeting on the second & third floors! The main level features an open concept living room and dining room; modern kitchen with tile flooring, neutral wood cabinetry and gas cooking; full bathroom. There's a laundry room on the main level with washer and dryer included. The second level features 3 Bedrooms and hall bathroom. The third level has tons of space in 2 rooms and could be used as a master bedroom w/ walk-in closet or bedroom and office. The unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Just off of the kitchen there is a deck overlooking the fenced back yard plus rear lot with multiple off-street parking spaces. Prime location on a low traffic street that is walkable to Bryn Mawr town center and close to both the R-5 and 100 train lines. Fantastic value in Radnor township! Per Radnor township zoning code, this property is NOT approved for student housing; no more than 2 unrelated parties may live together.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 225 BROOK STREET have any available units?
225 BROOK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, PA.
What amenities does 225 BROOK STREET have?
Some of 225 BROOK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 BROOK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
225 BROOK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 BROOK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 225 BROOK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 225 BROOK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 225 BROOK STREET offers parking.
Does 225 BROOK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 BROOK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 BROOK STREET have a pool?
No, 225 BROOK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 225 BROOK STREET have accessible units?
No, 225 BROOK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 225 BROOK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 BROOK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 BROOK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 BROOK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
