225 BROOK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues. Move-in ready with fresh neutral paint and brand new carpeting on the second & third floors! The main level features an open concept living room and dining room; modern kitchen with tile flooring, neutral wood cabinetry and gas cooking; full bathroom. There's a laundry room on the main level with washer and dryer included. The second level features 3 Bedrooms and hall bathroom. The third level has tons of space in 2 rooms and could be used as a master bedroom w/ walk-in closet or bedroom and office. The unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Just off of the kitchen there is a deck overlooking the fenced back yard plus rear lot with multiple off-street parking spaces. Prime location on a low traffic street that is walkable to Bryn Mawr town center and close to both the R-5 and 100 train lines. Fantastic value in Radnor township! Per Radnor township zoning code, this property is NOT approved for student housing; no more than 2 unrelated parties may live together.