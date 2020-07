Amenities

Welcome Home! 218 Beechwood is the perfect property. This property is located at the end of a cul de sac street with no through traffic. Well maintained and recently updated, this large Colonial home has everything you need to live comfortably. Enter through the front doors into the vestibule that can take lead you to the Living room, Dining room or up stairs. The Living room has a fireplace that can be used to enjoy those cold winter nights and has an abundance of space. Follow the generously sized Dining room into the Kitchen which was completely upgraded to suit every chefs needs. From the Kitchen you can use the stairs to venture into the large basement which has a washer and dryer along with lots of space for storage or you can exit the kitchen into the separate breakfast area. This extra sitting space links the front of the home to the back extension that includes a large living room and a half bathroom. It also allows you to exit the rear of the property which has a massive yard and shed for even more storage! On the second level there are three large bedrooms and TWO full bathroom. The master bedroom comes with an en suite that was also recently updated. Don't wait to schedule your tour, this property will not last! The owner is willing to consider pets with a 50.00 increase per month. Tenants pay for all utilities. Minimum credit score of 600. Income requirements. No criminal background. No prior evictions