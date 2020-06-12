147 CONESTOGA ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 147 Conestoga - a charming, 4 bed 2 bath stone twin located in the Award Winning Radnor School District with desirable walkability to Downtown Wayne! Step into the living room from the quaint covered front porch & notice the hardwood floors and neutral paint colors which carry throughout to the 2nd & 3rd floor. The eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops, white cabinets, a stainless steel gas stove & refrigerator, fan/light combo, dishwasher, tile backsplash & a built-in hutch - making it the ideal space for cooking & entertaining! Beyond the kitchen is a full bath conveniently placed next to your laundry & mud room. Make your way up the carpeted steps to find a full hall bath & two bedrooms with deep set window sills in addition to the master which has a fan/light combo. On the 3rd floor you~ll find a 4th bedroom along with a walk-in closet and nook that could double as an office. The unfinished basement affords an abundance of additional storage space. Lastly, you'll love the homes driveway parking! This one of a kind home is located in close proximity to the Radnor Trail, Schools, Farmers Market, the finest dining & shopping, public trans & much more! Don't delay - schedule your appointment today! ***Please note there are plans to sub-divide & build on the attached lot within the next 12 months. Driveway WILL be relocated*** Complete tenant application at: www.SureWayPropertyManagement.com; cost of application is paid by ALL prospective tenant/s 18 yrs and older.