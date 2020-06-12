All apartments in Delaware County
Delaware County, PA
147 CONESTOGA ROAD
147 CONESTOGA ROAD

147 Conestoga Road · (610) 579-3346
Location

147 Conestoga Road, Delaware County, PA 19087

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 147 Conestoga - a charming, 4 bed 2 bath stone twin located in the Award Winning Radnor School District with desirable walkability to Downtown Wayne! Step into the living room from the quaint covered front porch & notice the hardwood floors and neutral paint colors which carry throughout to the 2nd & 3rd floor. The eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops, white cabinets, a stainless steel gas stove & refrigerator, fan/light combo, dishwasher, tile backsplash & a built-in hutch - making it the ideal space for cooking & entertaining! Beyond the kitchen is a full bath conveniently placed next to your laundry & mud room. Make your way up the carpeted steps to find a full hall bath & two bedrooms with deep set window sills in addition to the master which has a fan/light combo. On the 3rd floor you~ll find a 4th bedroom along with a walk-in closet and nook that could double as an office. The unfinished basement affords an abundance of additional storage space. Lastly, you'll love the homes driveway parking! This one of a kind home is located in close proximity to the Radnor Trail, Schools, Farmers Market, the finest dining & shopping, public trans & much more! Don't delay - schedule your appointment today! ***Please note there are plans to sub-divide & build on the attached lot within the next 12 months. Driveway WILL be relocated*** Complete tenant application at: www.SureWayPropertyManagement.com; cost of application is paid by ALL prospective tenant/s 18 yrs and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 CONESTOGA ROAD have any available units?
147 CONESTOGA ROAD has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 CONESTOGA ROAD have?
Some of 147 CONESTOGA ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 CONESTOGA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
147 CONESTOGA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 CONESTOGA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 147 CONESTOGA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 147 CONESTOGA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 147 CONESTOGA ROAD offers parking.
Does 147 CONESTOGA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 CONESTOGA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 CONESTOGA ROAD have a pool?
No, 147 CONESTOGA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 147 CONESTOGA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 147 CONESTOGA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 147 CONESTOGA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 CONESTOGA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 CONESTOGA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 CONESTOGA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
