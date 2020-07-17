1008 PAINTERS CROSSING

Amenities

Move-in Ready! Fresh paints, New flooring in bedrooms, New stainless dishwasher!! Popular Upper Level 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den Condo - Gas Fireplace, Balcony - Rent includes heat, gas for cooking, hot & cold water, snow/trash removal, pool, tennis, clubhouse. Gas oven/range, microwave & GD. Beautiful Oak Kitchen. Den could be a 3rd bedroom. Updated Baths both with tub showers. Extra storage at the end of the building. Picturesque Brandywine Valley, shops, theaters, museums at your doorstep, award winning Unionville- Chadds Ford Schools. Amenities for condo include pool, tennis court, picnic area, tot lot & walking trails. Quiet country setting yet so close to everything!