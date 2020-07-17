All apartments in Delaware County
Find more places like 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware County, PA
/
1008 PAINTERS CROSSING
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

1008 PAINTERS CROSSING

1008 Painters Xing · (610) 363-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1008 Painters Xing, Delaware County, PA 19317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Move-in Ready! Fresh paints, New flooring in bedrooms, New stainless dishwasher!! Popular Upper Level 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den Condo - Gas Fireplace, Balcony - Rent includes heat, gas for cooking, hot & cold water, snow/trash removal, pool, tennis, clubhouse. Gas oven/range, microwave & GD. Beautiful Oak Kitchen. Den could be a 3rd bedroom. Updated Baths both with tub showers. Extra storage at the end of the building. Picturesque Brandywine Valley, shops, theaters, museums at your doorstep, award winning Unionville- Chadds Ford Schools. Amenities for condo include pool, tennis court, picnic area, tot lot & walking trails. Quiet country setting yet so close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING have any available units?
1008 PAINTERS CROSSING has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING have?
Some of 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING currently offering any rent specials?
1008 PAINTERS CROSSING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING pet-friendly?
No, 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING offer parking?
No, 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING does not offer parking.
Does 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING have a pool?
Yes, 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING has a pool.
Does 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING have accessible units?
No, 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1008 PAINTERS CROSSING?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Penn Street
501 Penn Street
Chester, PA 19013
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd
Prospect Park, PA 19076
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave
Boothwyn, PA 19061
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave
Yeadon, PA 19050
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln
Chester Heights, PA 19342

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PACherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAMalvern, PAChester Heights, PAClaymont, DEChesterbrook, PAMedia, PAMorton, PA
East Lansdowne, PAProspect Park, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PABryn Mawr, PANarberth, PAYeadon, PABroomall, PAConshohocken, PAExton, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABeckett, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity