Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

245 S. Pleasant Avenue Available 08/15/20 Looking for a Place to Call Home in Dallastwown School District - This well maintained 3 bedroom home will be available just in time for the school year! The kitchen has been beautifully done for a modern feel; fully equipped with dishwasher, stove and fridge this kitchen is ready to go. Enjoy open space of living room and a dining area for family entertaining and well kept hard wood flooring.



The bedrooms and bathroom are located on the 2nd floor, enjoy 3 bedrooms with a cozy feel. The bathroom recently remodeled with an up to date vanity.



The backyard is fenced in with a spacious deck perfect for entertaining, a wonderful yard for an individual with a green thumb.



If you are looking for a place to call home in the Dallastown Area School District please give us a call at 717-889-0515 extension 201.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5912728)