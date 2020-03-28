All apartments in Chester
603 Lloyd St

603 Lloyd Street · (302) 893-1000
Location

603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA 19013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 Lloyd St · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester!

Rent: $725/month
Available: Today

PROPERTY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term)
Deposit: First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Security Deposit
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Property Type: Townhome

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

Step inside this home to see an open floor plan conveniently laid out for an even flow. The spacious living room sits comfortably in the front to entertain guests or set a comfy mood while spending the night in. The dining room area is perfectly set for a dinner table.

The kitchen has newly updated cabinets, clean countertops and newer appliances making it an excellent space to cook hearty meals. Open the kitchen door to the back patio where there is ample space to hold barbecues and set up outdoor seating. The basement is easily accessible from the living room where there is a tons of dry, extra storage space.

Walk upstairs to the second floor and you will find two large bedrooms with lots of closet space and high ceilings. The hallway bathroom is very large and nicely designed with closet space for towels and toiletries.

PROPERTY FEATURES

Off street parking
Garage
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Breakfast nook
Pantry
Gas Range / Oven
Refrigerator
1st floor patio
Heat: forced air
Cable-ready

NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES

One block from off the I-95 exit. This makes it very easy to get to and from work, the grocery store of wherever! Off street parking is easily accessible. 5-10 minute drive to Widener University and Crozer Chester Medical Center. Walmart, Shop Rite and Harrahs.

LEASE TERMS

12-24 month lease preferred
Pets accepted pending owners approval
Deposit: First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Security Deposit
Application fee $35 per applicant

(RLNE5781879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Lloyd St have any available units?
603 Lloyd St has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Lloyd St have?
Some of 603 Lloyd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Lloyd St currently offering any rent specials?
603 Lloyd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Lloyd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Lloyd St is pet friendly.
Does 603 Lloyd St offer parking?
Yes, 603 Lloyd St does offer parking.
Does 603 Lloyd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Lloyd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Lloyd St have a pool?
No, 603 Lloyd St does not have a pool.
Does 603 Lloyd St have accessible units?
No, 603 Lloyd St does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Lloyd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Lloyd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Lloyd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Lloyd St does not have units with air conditioning.
