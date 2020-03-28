603 Lloyd St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester!



Rent: $725/month

Available: Today



PROPERTY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term)

Deposit: First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Security Deposit

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

Property Type: Townhome



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION



Step inside this home to see an open floor plan conveniently laid out for an even flow. The spacious living room sits comfortably in the front to entertain guests or set a comfy mood while spending the night in. The dining room area is perfectly set for a dinner table.



The kitchen has newly updated cabinets, clean countertops and newer appliances making it an excellent space to cook hearty meals. Open the kitchen door to the back patio where there is ample space to hold barbecues and set up outdoor seating. The basement is easily accessible from the living room where there is a tons of dry, extra storage space.



Walk upstairs to the second floor and you will find two large bedrooms with lots of closet space and high ceilings. The hallway bathroom is very large and nicely designed with closet space for towels and toiletries.



PROPERTY FEATURES



Off street parking

Garage

Living room

Dining room

Family room

Breakfast nook

Pantry

Gas Range / Oven

Refrigerator

1st floor patio

Heat: forced air

Cable-ready



NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES



One block from off the I-95 exit. This makes it very easy to get to and from work, the grocery store of wherever! Off street parking is easily accessible. 5-10 minute drive to Widener University and Crozer Chester Medical Center. Walmart, Shop Rite and Harrahs.



LEASE TERMS



12-24 month lease preferred

Pets accepted pending owners approval

Deposit: First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Security Deposit

Application fee $35 per applicant



(RLNE5781879)