603 Lloyd St

Amenities
Rent: $725/month
Available: Today
PROPERTY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term)
Deposit: First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Security Deposit
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Property Type: Townhome
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
Step inside this home to see an open floor plan conveniently laid out for an even flow. The spacious living room sits comfortably in the front to entertain guests or set a comfy mood while spending the night in. The dining room area is perfectly set for a dinner table.
The kitchen has newly updated cabinets, clean countertops and newer appliances making it an excellent space to cook hearty meals. Open the kitchen door to the back patio where there is ample space to hold barbecues and set up outdoor seating. The basement is easily accessible from the living room where there is a tons of dry, extra storage space.
Walk upstairs to the second floor and you will find two large bedrooms with lots of closet space and high ceilings. The hallway bathroom is very large and nicely designed with closet space for towels and toiletries.
Off street parking
Garage
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Breakfast nook
Pantry
Gas Range / Oven
Refrigerator
1st floor patio
Heat: forced air
Cable-ready
NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES
One block from off the I-95 exit. This makes it very easy to get to and from work, the grocery store of wherever! Off street parking is easily accessible. 5-10 minute drive to Widener University and Crozer Chester Medical Center. Walmart, Shop Rite and Harrahs.
LEASE TERMS
12-24 month lease preferred
Pets accepted pending owners approval
Application fee $35 per applicant
(RLNE5781879)