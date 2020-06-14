/
1 bedroom apartments
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester, PA
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
16 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
864 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
1 Unit Available
1016 W BALTIMORE PIKE
1016 West Baltimore Pike, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
823 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Riddle Glen. Beautiful sunny apartment with brand new carpet and freshly painted. Balcony off Living Room with panoramic view.The view from the balcony is breathtaking.
1 Unit Available
65 RAMBO AVENUE
65 Rambo Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
912 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This charming one bedroom, one bath cottage is conveniently located near great restaurants, shopping malls and all major roadways leading to PA, Delaware and all the NJ shore points! All yard maintenance will be covered
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
801 YALE AVENUE
801 Yale Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
One bedroom condo in a desirable College town within close proximity to Town center, train, center city, shopping and airport. This property features: new carpeting throughout, fresh paint throughout and washer dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.
1 Unit Available
11 HURON AVENUE
11 Huron Avenue, Norwood, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
10000 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment with large living room, good size bedroom with plenty of closet space. Tiled kitchen and bathroom. On site lawndry and plenty of on site parking. Very convenient location near Rt 420 and Chester Pike.
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
820 South Ave Apt M10
820 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,131
770 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
25 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
695 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
885 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
15 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,142
765 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
17 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
21 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
8 Units Available
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
5 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$979
750 sqft
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
1 Unit Available
3421 W CHESTER PIKE C25
3421 West Chester Pike, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
653 sqft
Unit C25 Available 08/01/20 Hollybrook 1Bed, 1Bath - Property Id: 292437 Quiet apartment, convenient to shopping, bus, and more. Recently remodeled kitchen. 2nd floor unit. - Rent includes heat, water, and electric.
1 Unit Available
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
