apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
62 Apartments for rent in Chester, PA with washer-dryer
Buckman Village
1144 Pine Lane
1144 Pine Lane, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Updated 3 bedroom home for rent in Chester. Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Freshly painted walls. All new ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Easy access to major highways.
Edgemont Park
328 W 21st St
328 West 21st Street, Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
Freshly Updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House in Chester City Available Now ! - Freshly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house available now in Chester, PA. New carpeting throughout the first floor. Spacious living room area.
112 Highland Ave
112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1190 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA.
927 W 7th St
927 West 7th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1232 sqft
Spacious rehabbed three bedroom house in City of Chester. Home has carpet throughout the property. Kitchen features brand new cabinets, Washer and drier hookups in basement. Home is very bright and has a wide open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Chester
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood
Results within 5 miles of Chester
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
Swarthmore
206 N Swarthmore Ave B
206 N Swarthmore Ave, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
206 N Swarthmore Ave. Folsom - 2br 1bath Apartment - Property Id: 156932 The 2nd floor unit is now open for lease. 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit.
218 BEECHWOOD ROAD
218 Beechwood Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1872 sqft
Welcome Home! 218 Beechwood is the perfect property. This property is located at the end of a cul de sac street with no through traffic. Well maintained and recently updated, this large Colonial home has everything you need to live comfortably.
1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE
1420 Brayden Drive, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. There is plenty of space on three floors . Attached one car garage. Foyer and first floor powder room have hardwood floors.
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2225 sqft
In person showing starting on 7/8/2020. Just remodeled, Hardwood floor replaced carpets on both floors and fresh paint. Looks like new! Welcome to Darley Green.
1016 W BALTIMORE PIKE
1016 West Baltimore Pike, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
823 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Riddle Glen. Beautiful sunny apartment with brand new carpet and freshly painted. Balcony off Living Room with panoramic view.The view from the balcony is breathtaking.
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1953 sqft
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.
Clifton Heights
820 South Ave Apt M10
820 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional
Ridley Park
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,619
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,397
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
