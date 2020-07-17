All apartments in Chester
1144 Pine Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1144 Pine Lane

1144 Pine Lane · (610) 565-0550
Location

1144 Pine Lane, Chester, PA 19013
Buckman Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1144 Pine Lane · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Updated 3 bedroom home for rent in Chester. Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Freshly painted walls. All new ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Easy access to major highways. Completely remodeled and ready to call home. Renovated kitchen will all brand new appliances included. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher all included. Move right in! Section 8 vouchers accepted!

Minimum Requirements:
-550 credit score, with no more than $1,000 in collections
-No major criminal history
-No prior evictions or judgments on your record

Applications are available on our website at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies. We are not scheduling individual showings at this time unless you are pre-approved.

Listed by Homestead Property Management

(RLNE5872971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Pine Lane have any available units?
1144 Pine Lane has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1144 Pine Lane have?
Some of 1144 Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1144 Pine Lane offer parking?
No, 1144 Pine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1144 Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1144 Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 1144 Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1144 Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1144 Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
