1144 Pine Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Updated 3 bedroom home for rent in Chester. Beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Freshly painted walls. All new ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Easy access to major highways. Completely remodeled and ready to call home. Renovated kitchen will all brand new appliances included. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher all included. Move right in! Section 8 vouchers accepted!



Minimum Requirements:

-550 credit score, with no more than $1,000 in collections

-No major criminal history

-No prior evictions or judgments on your record



Applications are available on our website at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies. We are not scheduling individual showings at this time unless you are pre-approved.



