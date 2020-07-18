All apartments in Chester County
Chester County, PA
806 DORLAN MILL RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

806 DORLAN MILL RD

806 Dorlan Mill Rd · (866) 677-6937
Location

806 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA 19335

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2400 square feet of Great space available! Perfect for art studio, office, warehouse or manufacturing! So many possibilities! A brick deck with entrance door is being added for outdoor enjoyment and access! Dorlan Mill is in it's final phase of completion and this great space wont' last long! This space situated at the connection of Struble trail and Marsh Creek. Tremendous location for the creative entrepreneur looking for a fabulous location to turn an idea into reality! Located in an Economic Development Zone with adaptive warehouse/flex, light industrial space there are so many possibilities! Plenty of parking available depending on usage! Space can be accommodated with windows or glass panels which would overlook the Brandywine creek! Overhead garage door, (1) man door, (1) double door, ADA ramp, loading dock with leveler & 200amp 3-phase service make this a perfect spot! ADA bathroom facility included! Quarterly CAM fee of $775 includes: Base water, Base sewer, snow removal & common area maintenance! Come see what all the excitement is about at Dorlan Mill Rd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

