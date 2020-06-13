/
parkesburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:45 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Parkesburg, PA📍
Heritage Crystal Springs
200 North Church Street, Parkesburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
573 sqft
Situated in a landscape of wooded hills, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Rt. 30 and Rt. 10. Each unit offers fully updated kitchens, a patio, and on-site laundry.
7 West 6th Avenue
7 West 6th Avenue, Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1030 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/ This Single Family Home at 7 West 6th Avenue, Coatesville PA 19320 Located in City of Coatesville & Coatesville Area School District.
102 FOX TRAIL
102 Fox Terrace, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1240 sqft
This property is available July 1. This beautiful townhouse is awaiting for you. Freshly painted walls in whole house (excluding bathrooms) , shampooed carpets on the personal floor and basement.
366 LAROSE DRIVE
366 Larose Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1962 sqft
Welcome Home to this wonderful property in a great community! Very well maintained 3 Bedroom 3 bath(2 full bath and 2 half bath) Fantastic Location and convenient To Routes 30 and next to Chester County Airport.
3007 LINCOLN HIGHWAY
3007 Lincoln Highway, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3007 LINCOLN HIGHWAY in Chester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
170 Lenora Ln
170 Lenora Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
Charming & Private 4 Bdrm With Garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
661 Springville Rd
661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2472 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.
95 Christiana Pike
95 Christiana Pike, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1655 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Ranch in the Octorara Area School District. This home features a finished basement with outside entrance, one car garage, large yard, 2 sheds, mature landscaping and propane fireplace in the basement.
617 Belmont Street
617 Belmont Street, Coatesville, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1900 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.
341 Charles Street
341 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/ This twin home at 341 Charles Street Coatesville, PA 19320 includes a 2 Car Garage.
1064 WAYNE AVENUE
1064 Wayne Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
35024 sqft
This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat.
532 E LINCOLN HIGHWAY
532 East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Newly painted 3 bedroom apartment in Coatesville! New kitchen and floors. Boasts a walk in cedar closet!!
1114 WAYNE AVENUE
1114 Wayne Ave, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
35024 sqft
2nd floor, 2 bedroom flat in a 55+ community. No pets, no 3rd party leases.
3791 HORSESHOE PIKE
3791 Horseshoe Pike, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Large 2 bedroom unit on first floor of rehabbed detached house. Off street paved parking lot. Next door to market. 7 miles to Morgantown, 9 miles to Parkesburg, 12 miles to Downingtown. Close to Rt 10 & Rt 322. Large yard (not fenced)
4691 HORSESHOE PIKE
4691 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2731 sqft
1st floor rear unit in Honey Brook Boro - Large rooms, refrigerator & stove included. Heat, water, sewer, lawn & snow removal included. Coin-op laundry in basement.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Parkesburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,110.
Some of the colleges located in the Parkesburg area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, University of Delaware, and Alvernia University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parkesburg from include Wilmington, Lancaster, Norristown, Newark, and West Chester.
