Chester County, PA
78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE

78 Sagewood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

78 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA 19355

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to the village at Charlestown Meadows, a charming and exquisite community.Conveniently located for easy access to Rt.202,Rt 30 and PA turnpike, in awarding-winning great Valley school District. The community offers great recreational facilities, including a clubhouse with fitness center, pool, playground, and tennis court. This spectacular end unit includes gleaming hardwood floor throughout the main level, large living room with wonderful natural light. The dinning room features a gorgeous tray ceiling with crown molding. The kitchen is complete with corian countertops, double ovens, recessed lighting and 42 inch cherry cabinets. Master suit is on the floor with 2 walk-in closets, huge master bath, double sink vanity.The second floor features 2 addition large bedrooms and huge family room with skylights. The finished loft is a perfect place for office. The property is currently tenant occupied. It will be available on 8/1/2020 and showing starts 7/21/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester County, PA.
What amenities does 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
