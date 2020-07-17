78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Welcome to the village at Charlestown Meadows, a charming and exquisite community.Conveniently located for easy access to Rt.202,Rt 30 and PA turnpike, in awarding-winning great Valley school District. The community offers great recreational facilities, including a clubhouse with fitness center, pool, playground, and tennis court. This spectacular end unit includes gleaming hardwood floor throughout the main level, large living room with wonderful natural light. The dinning room features a gorgeous tray ceiling with crown molding. The kitchen is complete with corian countertops, double ovens, recessed lighting and 42 inch cherry cabinets. Master suit is on the floor with 2 walk-in closets, huge master bath, double sink vanity.The second floor features 2 addition large bedrooms and huge family room with skylights. The finished loft is a perfect place for office. The property is currently tenant occupied. It will be available on 8/1/2020 and showing starts 7/21/2020.